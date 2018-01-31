Less patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today
The has been a dramatic drop in overcrowding levels at Naas Hospital.
The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says there are 19 patients on trolleys there today, less than any other facility in the eastern region.
Two days ago there were 34 patients on trolleys there and yesterday this fell to 30.
The overcrowding figures for Portlaoise Hospital and Tullamore respectively are 15 and 19.
