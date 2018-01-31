Naas business owners "should clean up vomit"

Naas business owners should be required to clean vomit from footpaths near their premises.

That’s according to local councillor Anne Breen, who said she had been “very upset” to see vomit outside a number of licensed premises and outside Naas Courthouse over Christmas.

“I’m (living) here 39 years and I was very upset because I knew that because it was Christmas Eve, it would still be there the following day. The premises owners should clean it up,” Cllr Breen told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

Another councillor, Sorcha O’Neill, said business people pay rates to the local authority and the cleaning of footpaths in Naas generally “is not good.”