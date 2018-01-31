Kildare woman to appear on this weekend's Winning Streak

A Naas native will appear on this weekend’s Winning Streak.

Beatrice Dunne, who now lives in Carlow town, said well wishes have been flooding in since her name was taken out of the drum.

The 82 year old is grateful for the support she has received from the community and has even presented with a bunch of roses from a delighted neighbour.

She was watching the show when her name was pulled out by Marty Whelan. Her daughter was watching the show with her and went out to make a cup of tea when Beatrice started shouting.

Beatrice has been living in Carlow for the past 65 years but is proud to have grown up in Naas.

She moved to Carlow when she married her husband John Dunne, who passed away nine years ago John was a well-respected man about Carlow as he was a Garda.

She and John had three daughters: Marian (25), Deirdre (51) and Yvonne (47) who are all looking forward to Saturday for the day out. Also coming to support Beatrice in RTE are her two grandchildren, who she adores, Michaela (19) and Emma (13) – Yvonne’s daughters.

Beatrice, who likes Bridge and used to play it frequently, is hoping to get enough cash to build herself a downstairs bathroom.

The next episode of Winning Streak, will be broadcast next Saturday evening, February 3, at 8:30pm on RTÉ One,