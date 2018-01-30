Kildare needs more visitor rooms says tourism chief

KILDARE tourism is experiencing very strong growth, the chairman of Kildare Failte has said.

Addressing Kildare County Council at its monthly meeting on January 29, Dr Tony Lenehan, there was “very strong growth in all sectors.”

He said the issue now was nearly one of supply rather than demand, when it came hotel and accommodation spaces.

Dr Lenehan said Kildare Failte’s strategy was working.

Answering questions from elected members, Dr Lenehan said that there were currently 1,374 hotel and bed and breakfast bed spaces and they wanted to grow that to 1,500-1,600 because there were supply problems - not enough spaces to cater for the demand.

Asked about occupancy rates, Dr Lenehan said they were “well into eighties” percent wise.

The chairman said that the strong growth was applying “right around the county.”

Aine Mangan, Kildare Failte full time manager, said they were marketing strongly.

They had a number of projects in 2018, including a St Brigid’s trail, a religious tour and a Sport of Kings project.