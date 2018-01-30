Irish language menu move by Kildare County Council

KILDARE County Council has agreed to help promote the Irish language in the year of the 125th anniversary of its revival.

At its monthly meeting on January 29, Cllr Morgan McCabe

proposed that the council consider promoting the use of the Irish language on restaurant menus in County Kildare by writing to the Restaurant Association of Ireland, the Irish

Hotels Federation, Fáilte Ireland, Bliain na Gaeilge and the Irish Language Committee in Corporate Affairs.

Cllr McCabe, who works in the catering industry, said this is Bliain na Gaeilge 2018, celebrating the 125th Anniversary of the revival of the Irish Language.

He said certain terminology could be used on menus such as: Starters -Mar Thús, Main Courses - Príomhchúrsaí, Desserts - Milseoga.

It has been agreed the Council’s Irish Officer along with Kildare County Council’s Irish Language committee will write to the suggested associations to encourage the use of Irish.

Donnacha MacDiarmada, KCC Irish Officer, said other events are been organised to mark the occasion by the Irish Language Committee and the Library Services. They will be advertised on its website website.

Irish language speaker, Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil agreed with the proposal. “I speak the language every day. The only way to keep the language alive is to make it relevant.”

He said the library services do great work on the language.