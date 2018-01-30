Desperate attempts failed to rescue Kildare climber who fell ill on Pakistan mountain

A rescue mission for a Kildare father-of-three who fell ill descending a Pakistan mountain was forced to abort due to adverse weather conditions.

Tomasz (Tomek) Mackiewicz (43), who lives just outside Naas, is reported to have become snowblind and suffered serious frostbites on the way down from the summit on Nanga Parbat, also known as ‘Killer Mountain’.

His partner, French climber Elisabeth Revol, managed to contact a Polish rescue team, who tried to help Mr. Mackiewicz on Sunday January 28, but were forced to stop the search due to harsh weather conditions.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Mr. Mackiewicz's wife, Anna Antonina and the couple's children, the climbing community helped raised funds necessary to pay for the rescue helicopters that ultimately saved the life of Ms Revolon January 28.

However, weather conditions and high altitude made it impossible for the rescue team were unable to reach Mr. Mackiewicz.

Mr. Mackiewicz was in critical condition at 7300m as of the morning of January 26, and was unable to descend lower

The international climbing community and the Polish government have raised thousands to help Mr. Mackiewicz's family.