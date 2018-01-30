Overcrowding crisis continues at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital remains the most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region for the second day in a row.

Thirty patients are being treated on trolleys there today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which is four less than yesterday.

The Health Service Executive has implemented its escalation policy again and is advising patients not to visit the hospital unless necessary. Instead it recommends a GP visit initially.

There are 3 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 28 on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.