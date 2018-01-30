Gardai seek information about cycle accident in Naas

A seveneteen year old youth was allegedly hit by a car in an accident on January 24.

The accident took place in the Fairgreen-Craddockstown road area, shortly after 4pm. The vehicle driver did not stop, say gardai.

The youth aged 17 was apparently on his way home from school when the accident happened near Naas Hospital.

He sustained cuts to his face but his injuries were not serious.

Naas gardai (045-884300) at appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.