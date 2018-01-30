Deaths in County Kildare - January 30, 2018

Tina (Elizabeth) Murphy (née Lynch) Templeboy, Sligo / Celbridge

January 28 (peacefully) at Sligo General Hospital. Adored mother of Tara and Olivia. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, brothers Liam and Brendan, grandchildren Joshua, Adam, Rowen, Eva, Jude and Elijah, son-in-law Barry, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening between 6pm and 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dementia Research Education Advocacy in Motion (DREAM).



James (Jimmy) McLoughlin, Bolebeg, Brannockstown, Naas,

January 29. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Ann and loving father of Áine, Seamus, Margaret and Sinéad and pre-deceased by brother Oliver and sister Margaret. Will be dearly missed by his family, sons-in-law, Mark, Pearse and Kenny, daughter-in-law Sue, grandchildren, brothers Anthony and John, sister Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Tuesday from 2.o'c to 7.o'c. Funeral arriving Wednesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for 11.o'c Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace. Family flowers only please.

Gavan McGuiggan, Greenhall Upper, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

January 29. Peacefully after a long illness. Late of Willow Glen, Greenhall Upper, Ballymore Eustace (W91 V9T2). Sadly missed by his loving mom Patricia (Casey), dad John, brother James, extended family Ruth Ann, Adam, and Kelvyn, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3.30pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

Gary Kenny, Celbridge / Chapelizod, Dublin

January 28.(peacefully), in the loving care of the staff in Bennetts Ward, St. James’ Hospital, surrounded by his family and his best friend Ollie. Gary, beloved husband of Maeve and dear father of Conor and Josh. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, father Michael, mother Bridget, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, clubmates in Celbridge GAA, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (January 30) from 6.00 pm until 8.00pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (January 31) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Fund, www.lollipopday.ie.

Patrick (Tabber) Holt, Bishopsland, Kildare Town

January 30. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Patrick, daughter Teresa, sisters Brigid and Kathleen, his five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Tuesday January 30 from 2 o'clock with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30 to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.