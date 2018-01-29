Information sought on Sallins burglary

Gardai are seeking information about a break-in at a house in Sallins.

It happened at an address at Castlesize Park Road on Wednesday last (January 24) some time after 1pm.

The house was unoccupied at the time; however a number of rooms were ransacked. A brick was thrown through the back window. A knife, pitchfork and a shears were taken from the house and left outside.

Naas garda can be contacted on 045-884300.