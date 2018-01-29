Houses in Naas and Sallins are targeted

Two houses have been targeted by burglars in Naas and Sallins.

The owner of a house at Lacken View, Naas, returned on Friday afternoon last to find the premises had been ransacked. The break-in took place between noon and 4.45pm. A number of items in the kitchen, including cupboards, were damaged.

Two days previously a house at Liffey Square East, Castlefen, Sallins was targeted. A woman returned to the dwelling at 10.20pm on January 24 and saw two males jumping over a side gate before running away.

It’s not believed that anything was stolen in either incident.