Naas gardai seek information about spate of van tool thefts

Gardai in Naas are investigating a series of tool thefts from vans.

The most recent incident took place on Saturday afternoon last when an estimated €2,500 worth of equipment was taken from a vehicle parked at the Naas Rugby Club premises on the town's outskirts.

The tools were taken from a Renault van between 4.25 and 4.46. The haul included a chop saw, a power screw driver, a tool box, socket box and a screw gun. Most of items stolen were either Makita or Dewalt manufactured.

The van may have been unlocked at the time.

The day before (January 26) a van parked near the B&Q store at the Newhall Retail Park, Naas, was targeted.

Two drills, a grinder, a skillsaw and a nail gun were among the items (all Dewalt make) taken from a red-coloured Fiat van. The incident happened between 2.40pm and 2.55pm and gardai say these these tools were worth €1,600.

"These are particularly nasty crimes which can leave the victim without the means of earning a living. We would like to hear from anybody who saw any suspicious behaviour at either location," a garda spokesman told the Leader.

Naas gardai can be contacted at 045-884300.