Overcrowding crisis at Naas Hospital

There is serious overcrowding at Naas Hospital today where 34 patients are being treated on trolleys today.

The scale of the overcrowding crisis can be gauged from the fact that there are 22 patient on trolleys at St. James's Hospital - the next worst facility in the eastern region in terms of overcrowding.

There are 6 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 18 on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.