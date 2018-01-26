Doctor's Kildare dangerous driving charge reduced

A Galway-based doctor, said to be speeding on the motorway in order to get some sleep before a hospital shift, has had a charge of dangerous driving reduced.

At Naas District Court on January 24, Abdullah Rauf Rana (30), of 103 Dun na Coiribe, Headford Road, Galway, appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan.

He was charged with dangerous driving at Castlewarden, Kill around midnight on May 24, 2016.

Gardai told the court that they detected Mr Rana travelling at 174 kph in the 100kph zone at 11.55pm on the day.

Tim Kennelly, solicitor, representing Mr Rana, said that his client would plead guilty to careless driving, but not to dangerous driving which would carry an automatic ban.

Judge Zaidan was told that the road surface was dry and the traffic was light.

Mr Kennelly said his client was a doctor in the university hospital in Galway. He had been on a visit to Manchester and was returning to Galway. He had a shift that morning and was anxious to get home to get some sleep.

Mr Kennelly said his client was going to get four hours sleep before he started his shift.

Judge Zaidan commented that the defendant was “asking for trouble.”

Mr Kennelly said that Mr Rana was not tired on the occasions.

The judge responded that as a doctor, Mr Rana, should have known better. He would see people in accident and emergency departments as a result of accidents.

Mr Kennelly said his client’s partner was pregnant with their first child and if he lost his licence, he would have to get two buses every day to get to work and appointments. “He was a good guy who made a mistake,” said the solicitor.

And he had no previous convictions.

Judge Zaidan opted to reduce the charge to careless driving. “You are very fortunate,” said the judge, finding Mr Rana €750.