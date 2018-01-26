Overcrowding crisis at Naas Hospital

A serious overcrowding crisis is emerging at Naas Hospital.

A total of 32 patients are without a bed there today. That’s more than any other hospital in the eastern region. The next worst overcrowding problem today in this area is at Dublin’s Mater Hospital where there are 26 patients on trolleys.

There are 17 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and 9 at Portlaoise Hospital. There are only five hospitals in State with more overcrowding than Naas today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.