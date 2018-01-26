Deaths in Co. Kildare - January 26, 2018

Peter Byrne, Celbridge and Malahide, Dublin

January 24 (Suddenly). Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Róisín and Dearbhla; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, father Harry, siblings Susan, Harry, Philip and Roslyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Saturday morning (January 27) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 10:30 o’c followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House Private. No flowers, please. Donations if desired to the RNLI.

Paul Healy, Kilcock / Belmullet, Mayo

January 23. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his loving wife, Lisa and children, Faith Rose and Kaiden Paul, his parents, Ann and Charles, brothers, Cathal, Denis, Henry and Tim and his sister Elaine, mother and father-in-law, Hannah and Pat Ginnelly, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains will repose at the home of his parents Ann and Charles Healy, Ballina Road, Belmullet, on Friday from 2 O'Clock 5 O'Clock and on Saturday from 2 O'Clock until 5 O'Clock. Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Belmullet on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 1 O'Clock followed by burial in Emlybeg Cemetery.

It would be appreciated if those who are calling to the Healy family home to pay their respects would follow the direction of the traffic stewards or follow the signage and park in the grounds of the Broadhaven Bay Hotel which is a short distance from the family home.

Anna Pettit, Hortland, Donadea.

January 24 (27/12/2015). Adored and deeply, deeply missed by her parents; Ella & Ed, siblings; Ted & Eve, grandparents Mamo, Granny & Pops, Great-Grandmother Irene, uncles, aunts, godparents Aoife & Adam, first cousins, second cousins and extended family.

Reposing at her home in Hortland, Donadea, Saturday January 27 from 2pm – 5pm. Removal on Sunday at 1pm for Mass of the Angels at Church of the Nativity, Newtown, Sunday January 28 at 2pm.