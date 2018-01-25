Kildare man's drug filled prostitutes escapade

A 23 year-old man who took over €8,000 from a Kildare bookmakers and headed off on a drug fuelled visit to prostitutes in Dublin has agreed to pay €2,500 to various charities.

Dylan Leigh, 66 Corran Ard, Kilkenny road, Athy, appeared before Naas District Court yesterday, Wednesday January 24.

The Court was told that on January 9 2017, Mr Leigh was found in possession of ecstasy on the N7 south at Kill.

Two days earlier, on January 7, he had taken €8,540 in cash from Bambrick's Bookmakers at Lower Main Street, Kilcullen.

Tim Kennelly, solicitor for Mr Leigh, said his client was gambling and drinking at the time.

He said on January 9, Mr Leigh took a taxi to Dublin, where he was traced by Gardai, and ended up in a hotel in with “various ladies of the night.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told there were two prostitutes involved and that Mr Leigh spent €5,000 in a night.

Garda Inspector Oliver Henry said Mr Leigh had paid back the money.

Mr Kennelly asked that he avoid a conviction. Mr Leigh said he wanted to go back to the USA to work with children with disabilities.

“I have stopped taking drugs,” said Mr. Leigh.

Judge Zaidan said he had taken alcohol and ecstasy and did insane things.

Inspector Henry said that Mr Leigh was cooperative with the Gardai, “once rumbled.”

|Mr Kennelly said: “I think he just made a mistake.”

Inspector Henry said Mr Leigh had not been in trouble before. “I don't think we will see him again.”

Judge Zaidan said he would take a chance and apply the Probation Act.

Initially, Mr Kennelly said his client had €600 for charity, but Judge Zaidan said the offences would normally mean a sentence, and he wanted four times that amount. The case has been adjourned until July 4.