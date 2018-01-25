Clogherinkoe taking on Operation Transformation challenge in memory of Jackie Conlan

The community of Clogherinkoe are taking on this year’s Operation Transformation challenge in memory of a local woman, Jackie Conlan.

Jackie, described as a ‘community champion’, was the original founder of the OT club in 2013.

After she sadly passed away in 2016, the group took a break.

This year, the community approached the Conlan family in the hope of re-launching in Jackie’s name.

RTÉ travelled to Clogherinkoe to interview some of the Conlan family, and locals to hear about the great work being done in the community.

For more information, visit Clogherinkoe Operation Transformation on Facebook.

WATCH TUESDAY JANUARY 23 PROGRAMME FROM 14:45: