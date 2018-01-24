Gardai appeal for witnesses after room of Ballitore house set on fire

Gardaí in Athy are appealing for information on an incident of criminal damage at a house in Griesemount, Ballitore on Saturday, January 20 last.

At approximately 7:40pm, householders came downstairs to see a front room window smashed, and the room set on fire.

There was limited damage, as the fire was caught in time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy gardai on 059 863 4210.