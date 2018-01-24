Eleven Kildare cadets to receive commissions at Curragh on Friday

Eleven cadets from Kildare will receive their Defence Forces commissions at the Curragh this Friday, January 26.

Defence Minister Paul Kehoe and Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett will attend the ceremony at the Defence Forces Training Centre, where 68 new Irish army and two air corps offices will be commissioned.

Additionally, eight cadets from the armed forces of Malta, who trained with the class, will receive certificates of graduation.

This 93rd Cadet Class joined the Defence Forces in September 2016, and comprise the largest number of new officers to be commissioned together in the history of the State. Eight of the new officers previously served as enlisted personnel and 31 are university graduates.

