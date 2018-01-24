Two housing estates on course to be taken in charge by Kildare County Council

Two estates in Kildare are on course to be taken in charge by Kildare County Council.

A progress report issued at the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on January 17, said progress is being made on Kilbelin Abbey Estate, Newbridge and Collaghknock estate, The Plains, Kildare.

With regards to Kilbelin Abbey, Chief Fire Officer Celina Barrett says; “Building and Development Control have met with the new Developer Montane Development Ireland Ltd. We have agreed a Draft Site Resolution Plan to complete the estate to taking in charge standard.

“The Draft Site Resolution Plan cannot be finalised until the extent of remedial work to the Foul and Surface Water network is confirmed.”

Works are ongoing in Collaghknock. The report states; Building and Development Control have been working with Irish Water to agree a Site Resolution Plan to facilitate the taking in charge of this estate.

“The Bond has been called in and Building and Development Control are carrying out remedial works to this end. The wearing course at the entrance to the estate and the relaying of the Rising Main are already complete.

“Pumpworks Ltd have been engaged to carry out the upgrade to the two foul water pumping stations. Irish Water require us to carry out further investigations on a section of foul sewer to identify remedial works.”

When the council takes over an estate, this means it has responsiblity for the maintenance of the estate covering the water services, sewage, footpaths and lighting.