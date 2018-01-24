'Audio warning' to be installed on Kildare walking paths to warn dog owners to clean up

An ‘audio warning device’ will be in stalled in several public areas across the county to warn canine owners to clear up their dog droppings.

The measure is part of Kildare Count Council’s new campaign, launched today, to get pet owners to act responsibly over dog fouling.

According to Kildare County Council, dog dirt has become more of an issue in the last few years, being raised by Residents’ Associations, Tidy Towns and other community groups.

Several areas across the county will be targeted for special measures to help combat fouling, including the aforementioned temporary audio warning device, plus additional ‘Any Bag Any Bin’ signage.

The path linking Kill and Johnstown, a route frequented by many dog owners, is the first area in which these will be implemented.

Dara Wyer, Environment Awareness Officer with the council said: “Most dog owners are aware that dog fouling is against the law and that they are responsible for cleaning up after their dog when in public areas. However, some still think it is not an issue, so we are asking all dog owners to remember ‘Any Bag Any Bin’- in other words, if you bring the dog for a walk, bring a small bag with you to clean up after it, and put the bag either in a litter bin or bring it home.

Johnstown Village resident, and responsible dog owner Noel Gleeson with ‘Tigger’ (centre), Environment Awareness Officer, Dara Wyer (left), and Community Warden John MacNamara, Kildare Co. Co., pictured in Johnstown for the launch of the Kildare Co. Co. Dog Waste ‘Any Bag Any Bin’ Campaign

“Not only is dog fouling an offence under the Litter Pollution Act, it is also a public health issue as dog waste carries pathogens that are harmful, particularly for children who come into contact with it.”

Meanwhile, independent Naas councillor Sorcha O’Neill has said that more should be done to tackle dog fouling in Naas, despite daily street cleaning in the town.

Cllr O’Neill said the street cleaning operations “do not currently address the demands or remove the likes of dog fouling on footpaths.” She told a Naas Municipal District meeting the council should invest in a power washer. She also said a pedestrian crew should to be available to regularly pick up letter, clear broken glass and clear the footpaths in Naas.

She claimed that dog dirt is sometimes left on the street for weeks and Cllr Fintan Brett called for cameras to be used to detect offending pet owners.

But Kildare County Council has pointed out that the roads and footpaths in Naas are swept on a daily basis.

The sweeping works are undertaken at 6.15am to ensure that access is available for staff and machinery. KCC also said however that the use of power washers is not recommended when dealing with dog fouling.

KCC also said that dog fouling, glass and litter are collected every day by the street sweeping crew. It pointed out street cleaning is done on a seven day week basis.