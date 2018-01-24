Proud day for Kildare kidney donor as new unit opens at Temple Street Children's hospital

Kildare based charity, the Punchestown Kidney Research Fund (PKRF), was delighted to open a new unit at Temple Street Children’s hospital yesterday, January 23.

Kidney donor, Catherine Doyle, and brother James Nolan of Nolan’s butchers in Kilcullen, were among those invited to open the brand new Nurses’ Station at the new Renal Ward.

Catherine donated her kidney to James over 30 years ago.

Catherine said that she was honoured to have the privilege of opening the new PKRF Nurses’ Station and knows the new facility will help all the sick children and their families who attend the hospital.

Denise Fitzgerald from Temple Street thanked the PKRF for all their support and was delighted to see the new facility open for use.

Former Irish Rugby International and Temple Street Ambassador Brian O’ Driscoll said it will give all the doctors and nurses the best possible facilities to do their incredible work at Temple Street.

James Nolan, Chairman of the PKRF, was very proud to see the new unit open and he thanked all the Team at Temple Street who worked so hard over the past 4 years to make this New Unit possible. He said it was a very special day and he wanted to thank Punchestown Racecourse as well as all the Owners, Trainers, Jockeys & all the PKRF Supporters who had made this dream at Temple Street a reality.