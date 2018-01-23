Naas Hospital staff stage Newbridge fundraiser for sick infant

Staff at Naas Hospital are organising a fundraiser for the child of a colleague who spent over a year in hospital.

Little Jack Ryan was born on August 9, 2016 with Exomphalos, the medical term for a condition which occurs when organs grow outside the body. It’s estimated that 1 in 2,500 infants are born with the condition, which is a stomach wall defect.

As a consequence Jack’s lungs did not develop which resulted in him having a tracheostomy, to create an opening through his neck into his windpipe and curvature of the spine.

Jack spent 15 months in Temple Street Hospital and was discharged just before Christmas, going home with parents Paula and Tom to Carlow.

The fundraiser Sing for Jack will feature the Dublin Gospel Choir and the Kilcullen Gospel Choir and it takes place at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge, on Friday February 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets (€15) are available from Newbridge Parish Centre (431121) or by texting Ann (087-6507973).