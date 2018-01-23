Overcrowding crisis at Naas Hospital

Another overcrowding crisis is developing at Naas Hospital.

There are 36 patients on trolleys at the facility today – a day after management advised patients to avoid the hospital, if possible.

The Mater Hospital also has 36 patients on trolleys today – though the highest overcrowding figure is 45, reported from St. Vincent’s Hospital.

There are 12 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 17 at Tullamore Hospital. The figures are provided by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.