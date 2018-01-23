Congestion looms as road works start in Naas

Traffic delays are expected when road works begin at a busy road junction in Naas tomorrow.

Kildare County Council is planning upgrade works at the R445/R409 junction – Naas to Newbridge Road and the Caragh Road.

This is where New Caragh Road meets the main Naas-Newbridge Road just after Jigginstown Park as you leave Naas.

Work is to start tomorrow (January 24) and will continue for approximately six weeks.

KCC says a two way traffic system will be in place to cater for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians for the duration of the project.