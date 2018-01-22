Kildare teen (15) through to Top Model Worldwide

A Donadea teen is celebrating after she was chosen from over 30 women to represent Ireland at Top Model Worldwide in London.

Teilla Jordan (15) a third year student in Scoil Mhuire, Clane, was crowned Ireland's Top Model at a competition held in Citywest Hotel, Dublin on Saturday, January 20.

Speaking to the Leader on Monday January 22, Teilla was still in shock over the win.

“So excited, I can’t believe I actually won.”

Teilla has a couple of weeks to prepare ahead of Top Model Worldwide, which takes place from April 7-8.

“More training with model trainer Audrey O’Neill, she’s been brilliant throughout the whole thing, and start working out a bit more trying to get myself ready for it.”

The stunner, who is just short of 6ft, had no previous modelling experience before the competition, but always had an interest in the industry. “It was a great experience. Hopefully, if I can get work out of it it’d be brilliant, we’ll see how we go.” Teilla's mum, Iria, and extended family are incredibly proud.