Drugs seized from two separate houses in Athy
Investigations ongoing
Gardaí in Kildare seized drugs from two separate houses in Athy in the last week.
Earlier today, January 22, a warrant was granted to carry out a search in a house in the Flinters Close area, and a quantity of cannabis herb was seized.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
Elsewhere, a quantity of drugs was seized from a separate house in Athy on Wednesday, January 17.
A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized from a house as part of a search in the Branswood area.
No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.
