Drugs seized from two separate houses in Athy

Gardaí in Kildare seized drugs from two separate houses in Athy in the last week.

Earlier today, January 22, a warrant was granted to carry out a search in a house in the Flinters Close area, and a quantity of cannabis herb was seized.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Elsewhere, a quantity of drugs was seized from a separate house in Athy on Wednesday, January 17.

A small quantity of cocaine and cannabis was seized from a house as part of a search in the Branswood area.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.