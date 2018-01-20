KILDARE WEATHER UPDATE: Cloudy and misty today 

It will be mostly cloudy and misty today, Saturday January 20 with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle and fog lingering in places.

Met Eireann said whist the rain should become confined to east and southeast counties later in the afternoon, it will spread westward.

Temperatures will range from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius through much of Leinster, Ulster and northeast Connacht, coldest where fog lingers in the light easterly breezes.

Heavy and persistent rain will spread northeastwards over the country on tonight, bringing a risk of spot flooding by Sunday morning. Minimum temperatures will occur before midnight, with temperatures rising significantly with the onset of the rain.