Kildare teachers win Teaching Council bursaries

Several Kildare educators have won bursaries from the Teaching Council to fund their educational research projects.

Some 33 bursaries have been awarded, totalling €100,000.

Edmond Behan, a post-primary teacher of English and Geography in Clane, was awarded a bursary for his work on ‘The impact of pre-teaching group-work skills on students’ experience of collaborative learning’.

Natalie O’Neill, an Athy College science teacher who is currently a PhD candidate at Maynooth University whilst on a career break, was funded for her work: ‘Is current practice in teaching practical work an effective means of developing students’ conceptual understanding of Leaving Certificate biology?’

Dr Michelle Downes, an assistant professor in the school of psychology in UCD, and Kildare Town Educate Together NS teacher Aisling O’Sullivan, were awarded a bursary for their work on ‘The successful translation of neuropsychological assessment into everyday classroom environments’.

Niamh Burke, a PhD candidate with the Department of Education at Maynooth University who is a science and maths teacher in Lucan, received funding for her studies on ‘Context, Culture and Curriculum: A cross-national comparative study examining the implementation of formative assessment in Ireland and Scotland’.

The awards ceremony was held on Thursday evening, January 18, at the Clayton Hotel, Liffey Valley. To recognise his contribution to work in the education field, the awards system has now been designated the John Coolahan Research Support Framework. Professor John Coolahan is Professor Emeritus at Maynooth University. Among his achievements, he was a founding member and President of the Educational Studies Association of Ireland and editor of Irish Educational Studies.