Naas Credit Union has been renamed

Naas Credit Union woke up to a new name this morning.

The vast majority of the members who attended last night’s annual meeting at the Osprey Hotel in Naas voted to accept the new moniker - Life Credit Union.

The move to change the name arose because Naas Credit Union effectively operates branches in Maynooth and Newbridge and credit union management believes members would embrace a name change.

Rioghnagh Bracken, a Naas CU director, said the new name is more user friendly and more likely to be used by new and existing members, especially young people. Ms. Bracken also said that some 450 members responded to call from management to put forward alternative names to Naas CU.

The annual meeting which, as usual, attracted only about 70 people voted against a motion opposing the name change.

They also voted overwhelmingly in favour of the name change.

A number of credit unions around the country have already changed names, dispensing with towns in their title. Portlaoise Credit Union was renamed People First, after it was involved in a merger.