Renovations to garda stations in Naas, Kilcock, Maynooth and Leixlip

Refurbishment work is planned for garda statoins in Naas, Kilcock, Maynooth and Leixlip. Work to upgrade the station in Clane is underway and will provide an enhanced public area.

At Naas a new property store, servicing the divisional area, will be provided which Fianna Fail TD James Lawless says is “a vital piece of infrastructure”.

The work will take place this week. Dep. Lawless has however criticised the failure to address the need for more gardai to be based based in the rural stations serving areas like Johnstownbridge, Broadford and Donadea.

“Crime is often the main cause of worry for residents in these areas,” said Dep. Lawless.