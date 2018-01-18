Nurney GAA rally behind local 3-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour

The community of Nurney are organising a fundraising GAA match in aid of a local girl, Sophia Kelly, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour last month.

‘Game for Sophia’, Nurney Legends v Kildare Legends, will take place on February 3 at 2pm in Nurney GAA.

Sophia, aged 3, underwent an operation to have a tumour removed on December 19 2017.

While it was successful, doctors said further treatment would be needed, that was only available in Germany.

Sophia’s parents, Michelle and Martin, contacted the Gavin Glynn Foundation for help. They assist families with children fighting cancer ihn Ireland to go abroad for treatment.

The local community of Nurney have also stepped in and set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for Sophia’s treatment.