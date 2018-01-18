Man caught drug driving in Kildare after returning from Amsterdam

A man detected driving with illegal drugs after coming back from Amsterdam has been fined €500 and given a minimum mandatory four year driving ban.

At Kilcock District Court, sitting at Naas courthouse, on Tuesday, January 16, Pawel Krakowczyk (37), with an address at 12 The Court, Newtown Hall, Maynooth, pleaded guilty to the offence.

Gardai saw his car driving erratically at Laraghbryan on December 17, 2015. They detected a strong smell of cannabis in the car. Gardai seized the car.

David Powderly, solicitor, for Mr Krakowczyk, said that he had arrived back from Amsterdam on a KLM plane that day. He had taken the drug in Amsterdam, where it was legal to do so.

Judge Desmond Zaidan questioned how the airline let the defendant onto the plane “strung out of his head”.

Mr Powderly also told the court that his client had to pay €400 to get his car back that day.

Mr Krakowczyk, a married father, has been in Ireland for ten years but he has been out of work for the previous seven months.