Gardai seek information on Allenwood robbery

Gardai are seeking for information about a robbery at a house premises in Allenwood.

It happened on January 10 between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Tools including a socket set and a chainsaw as well as a four drawer tool chest were stolen from Old Bog Road.

The items were stolen from a car, which may have been unlocked and a nearby shed. A small sum of cash was taken as well as a Workzone impact driver and a Workzone drill. A scrambler bike was also removed.

Gardai in Naas (045-884300) are seeking information from anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.