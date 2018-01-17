Thousands worth of tools stolen from shed in Suncroft

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for information on a significant amount of tools stolen from a shed in Suncroft.

Between 6pm on January 13 and the morning of January 14, an outside shed was broken into in the Eagle Hill area.

A number of power tools including a Yamaha power washer, worth in the region of €2-3000, a garden strimmer and chainsaw were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí on (045) 527 730.