Kildare man with 144 previous convictions jailed for threatening to bite Garda's face off

A Kildare man who assaulted a Garda outside Naas Courthouse has been jailed for nine months on three charges.

Last April, Patrick Lynch (37), of 32 Loughnamona Park, Leixlip, was jailed for seven months on a separate burglary charge in Straffan.

He appeared before Judge Marie Keane at Naas District Court today, January 17, and pleaded guilty to a number of charges. A number of others were taken into account.

Judge Keane jailed him for three months for an assault on Garda Noel Meaney, which included a threat to bite Garda Meaney’s face off.

Mr Lynch was jailed for another three months consecutively, for trespassing at an ESB sub station in north Kildare on June 14 2017 and other three months, also consecutive, for causing damage to a car.

The Court was told that Mr Lynch had 144 previous convictions, including six burglaries and numerous road traffic offences.

At a hearing last year, on April 27, Naas District Court was told about the confrontation with Garda Meaney the previous day. He was in handcuffs when the assault on the Garda took place. Garda Meaney was waiting for another Garda to drive a car around to the front of the courthouse building. The Garda let Mr Lynch have a cigarette, but when the patrol car came they asked Mr Lynch to finish it so that they could move, with him, to the patrol car. He refused to finish and go.

An argument broke out and Garda Meaney was injured when Mr Lynch used his two handcuffed fist to strike out at the Garda, who attended the doctor for treatment for damage to his wrist.

Recognizances were fixed for Mr Lynch to appeal the sentences but his solicitor, David Powderly, said he would serve the sentences handed down by Judge Keane.