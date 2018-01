Gardaí in Naas are appealing for information on a incident of crminal damage in a Naas housing estate.

On January 11 last, at approximately 1:05am, residents of Aylmer park estate reported hearing loud bangs.

A car was set on fire in the estate and a large amount of graffiti was found on walls nearby.

Anyone with information can contact Naas Gardaí on (045) 884 300.