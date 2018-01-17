Councillor calls for horse carcass to be removed from bog outside Newbridge

Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford has called on the body of a dead horse and a large number of “white goods” be cleared from Mouds Bog, Clongorey.

At today’s Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting (January 17) Cllr Stafford asked the Council what steps are being taken to deal with the serious dumping at the bog.

He said he was alerted to the dumping over Christmas, and that the rubbish is still there, including the carcass. He said it is of “great concern.”

He also said attempts have been made to burn the rubbish.

A report issued at the meeting said the property is not in public ownership and the responsibility for the removal of materials rests with the landowner.

Cllr Stafford asked that the Council liase with locals, and that he could arrange a meeting if necessary.

Council official Liam Dunne said the offer would be taken up.