More bike parking places are needed in Naas says Cllr

More bicycle parking facilities are needed in Naas — specifically along Dublin Road.

Independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill says the bike racks should be installed at bus stop locations along the route to facilitate commuters who want to cycle to the bus stop before taking the bus “particularly at Ashgrove, Roseville and the cinema bus stops”.

“In various places around Naas you can see bicycles locked to railings and poles at the nearest point to the bus stops and this happens every day,” Cllr O’Neill told the Leader. She said that public bodies should facilitate greater use of bicycles by the public as well as more use of public transport.

“If we have more bike racks it might encourage more people to cycle. If people have any other suggestions about where there is a need for bike storage or parking I will make these requests known to the council.”