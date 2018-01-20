Planned Naas housing estate size reduced from 258 to 251

The planning appeals board has made a slight reduction to the number of houses to be built at a new development in Craddockstown, Naas.

Kildare County Council granted planning permission to Cairn Homes Properties Ltd for 258 houses at at Craddockstown little less than six months ago but this was appealed to An Bord Pleanala — both by the developer and a resident.

At the time KCC granted permission, one of the conditions was that the developer pay development levies of €1.51m to the county council.

The application was the subject of a numerous submissions made by local residents before KCC decided to grant permission. These included people living in Cluain Aoibhinn, Slui Cluain Aoibhinn, Ard na Laoi and Craddockstown Court.

Most of the houses in the development are two storey three bedroom types and there are a number of apartments.

An Bord Pleanala cut the overall number of dwellings from 258 to 251 and made a small number of alterations to some house types.

The application also includes a 395 square metre creche and an associated play area and car parking as well as six open spaces.

APB’s conditions include that not more than 75% of the residential units shall be made available for occupation before completion of the childcare facility. The public space areas must be completed in accordance with the proposals and before any of the houses or apartments are made available for occupation.

These areas must be maintained by the developer until taken in charge by KCC. Another stipulation is that a landscape architect be retained throughout the life of the throughout the life of the development works and public park development.