Winning €50,000 scratch card sold in Naas

A winning scratch card worth €50,000 was sold in Naas.

A Dublin man struck gold after winning the prizemoney on a National Lottery scratch card, purchased it at the Supervalu store in Fairgreen, Naas, Co. Kildare.

The man surprised his best friend by announcing to him that he would be splitting this windfall with him 50:50.

Both men, in their 20’s and who work together, claimed their prize of €50,000 (€25,000 each) won on an All Cash Platinum scratch card, at National Lottery HQ.

The two men grew up on the same street in Dublin and now work together. The man who bought the ticket said they have always shared every bit of luck.

He said: “It was the first thing that came into my head when I realised I won. I called himself and said ‘You’ve just won €25,000’. He didn’t believe me so I called around to his house and showed him. I’m delighted to share my win with him – he’s been my best pal since we were nippers”.

The win was timely for both as they are already feeling the January pinch, with payday a couple of weeks away. The other man, who was stunned by his friend’s act of generosity, said: “It’s funny as we were in the shop this morning getting breakfast and my card was declined!!! The win could not have come at a better time!”