This is Kildare's richest person according to Ireland's 2018 Rich List

Ned Guinness is Kildare’s richest person, according to the Sunday Independent's 'Rich List' published over the weekend.

The 50-year-old, who is a son of the Guinness family, is worth a whopping €848 million.

Also known as Lord Iveagh, he was born in Kildare. He is the son of Arthur Francis Benjamin Guinness, the third Earl of Iveagh, and Miranda Guinness, both now deceased.

He is the the great-grandson of Arthur Guinness, the founder of the Guinness brewery.

Lord Iveagh lives in the Elveden Estate in Suffolk, England

According to the Independent, he is is one of Britain's biggest private landowners.

