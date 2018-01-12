Kildare schools honoured at this year's BT Young Scientist exhibition

Several projects from Kildare schools were honoured at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at the RDS, it was revealed at the awards ceremony this evening.

Evan Mather from the Patrician Secondary School in Newbridge was highly commended in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences category, senior age group, for his project on comparing spider and artificial silks.

Odhran Brady from Salesian College, Celbridge, was also highly commended, in the technology category, intermediate age group, for his project on quantifying whiplash to help reduce insurance claims costs.

In the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences category (senior age group), Grainne Lawlor and Enya Nordon from Scoil Mhuire, Clane, were highly commended for their project investigating the deposition of metallic particles in e-cigarette vapour.

Emilie Donaghy and Grace Carragher of St Wolstan’s, Celbriddge, were likewise highly commended in the Social and Behavioural Sciences Category, intermediate age group, for their investigation into the use of e-cigarettes in teens. The pair also took a special award from the Health Product Regulatory Authority for the project.

Eilis Pluymers and Fionn Reilly took both a special Electronics award, and second place in the Technology Junior Group category, for their app ‘Careful Crossings’, which warns users when they are approaching a road.

The overall Young Scientist top prize this year was won by Simon Meehan, aged 15, a Transition Year student from Colaiste Choilm in Cork, for his work on the antibiotic properties of bramble plants.