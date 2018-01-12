Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin advises suspension of 'sign of peace' due to flu outbreak
Temporary measure
Bishop Denis Nulty Photo: Michael Scully
The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty, has advised the diocese to temporarily suspend the ‘sign of peace’ between people at mass.
This is due to the current flu outbreak.
Parishioners are advised not to shake hands to combat the spread of the winter virus.
I am recommending the temporary suspension of the Sign of Peace in @KANDLEi until the current flu outbreak has abated @CathNewsIreland pic.twitter.com/aHinUbRNK6— Bishop Denis Nulty (@BishopDNulty) January 12, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on