Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin advises suspension of 'sign of peace' due to flu outbreak

Bishop Denis Nulty Photo: Michael Scully

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty, has advised the diocese to temporarily suspend the ‘sign of peace’ between people at mass.

This is due to the current flu outbreak.

Parishioners are advised not to shake hands to combat the spread of the winter virus.

 