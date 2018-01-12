Kildare developer Sean Ryan's Ballymore sold US embassy site in Trump row

Irish developer Sean Mulryan’s Ballymore Properties sold the site on which the controversial new US embassy in London was built.

The Irish Times has reported that BP has just signed an £82 million loan to create a mixed-use scheme adjacent to the building.

Yesterday, US president Donald Trump cancelled a planned visit to London to open the new embassy. The move came as he claimed that the Obama administration had sold the previous embassy on Grosvenor Square for “peanuts” only to build a new one in a “bad deal” that had cost $1.2 billion.

The embassy is believed to be the most expensive in the world.

According to IT the Ballymore Group took to Twitter to respond to Mr Trump’s statement describing it as “fake news.”