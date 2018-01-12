Funeral arrangements announced for Aisling McDermott, Kildare writer and Beaut.ie blog founder

Aisling McDermott, the well-known Kildare writer and founder of popular beauty blog Beaut.ie, will be laid to rest on Monday.

Ms McDermott, 46, had suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and passed away suddenly at her home last Wednesday.

She and her sister Kirstie founded Beaut.ie in 2006, and the award-winning blog quickly became one of the most popular Irish websites for beauty-related reviews and news. They sold the site eight years later. Ms McDermott published three beauty books and also wrote for the Irish Times.

Ms McDermott was a former past-pupil of St Wolstan’s in Celbridge and a graduate of Maynooth University and UCD. She previously worked as an information studies librarian at DCU. She lived with her husband Derrick in her home town of Celbridge.

She is survived by her husband, parents Brian and Róisín and sisters Kirstie and Shauna, and a wide circle of family and friends.

The reposal will take place at her parents’ home on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, on Monday morning, January 15, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.