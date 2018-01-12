Kildare Deaths, Friday January 12, 2018

Peter Keane, Newtown, Suncroft

Peacefully, at Clover Lodge Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, grand and great-granieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Aisling McDermott, Celbridge

January 10 (suddenly) at home. Beloved wife of Derrick, cherished daughter of Brian and Róisín and darling sister of Kirstie and Shauna. Sadly missed by her loving husband, mother, father, sisters, mother-in-law Evelyn, father-in-law Tony, brothers-in-law Jeff, Tony, Colin and Neil, sisters-in-law Geraldine, Eva and Joan, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours, many friends and her three beloved cats. R.I.P. Reposing at her parents’ home on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

John Behan, Coolelan, Rathangan.

January 11 at his home. Beloved husband of Phyllis and father of Declan, Michael and Breda. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughter in law Elaine, son in law Ivan, grandchildren, Niamh, Orla, Emily , Glenn and Sean, his sister Sr. Benedict, brothers Willie and Noel, sisters in law, brothers in law, extended family and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Ellen Ferris (née Donnelly), River Forest, Leixlip / South Circular Road, Dublin.

Peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the Late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family Ian, Pat, Helen, Catherine, Kevin and Peter, sister Lillie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, ten grand-children, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home, Ardeevin Drive, Lucan from 5.30pm to 7pm on Friday evening, with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Charles Borromeo Church, Leixlip for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery.

Martin Kelly, St. Dominic's Park, Athy

Son of the Late Lil. Deeply regretted by his father Patrick, family Mary, P.J., Jack, Ann, Lar and Jean, relatives and friends.Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Richard Knowles, Curragh

Late of Bradford-on Avon, England. Memorial Service on Saturday, 13 January, at 3pm in St. Paul's Church, Ballysax, Curragh.

Lauri Mahon (née Horan) Rosslyn, Clara, Offaly / Castledermot.

Lauri died on January 10 peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Esker Ri Nursing Home, Clara. She is formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare and is predeceased by her loving husband Christopher. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Noelle and Loretto, son Irwin, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Noelle's partner Michael, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Saturday (Jan. 13th) from 1pm until 3.30pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.