Another planning application to renovate Superquinn site in Naas

A second planning application is being made to upgrade the former Superquinn store site in Naas town centre.

M & M Enterprises wants to redevelop the former Grandstand public house, which is long closed and situated to left side of the premises as you enter the site.

The application is at the pre-validation stage, which means that technically is it not a yet valid application.

M & M want to remove the flat roof, construct a new service lane and renovate the entire building to provide a retail unit at ground floor level occupying 77 square metres as well as an two two-bedroom apartments occupying 77 square metres and 73.1 square metres. A new shopfront is also proposed.

The planning application is related to one which was lodged with KCC a week before Christmas for the renovation of the supermarket and which is regarded as necessary to the touted reopening of the building as a Dunnes Stores supermarket.