Aisling McDermott, Kildare founder of Beaut.ie blog and writer, has passed away
Kildare woman founded well-known beauty site and wrote several books
The late Aisling McDermott
The death has occurred of Kildare woman Aisling McDermott, who was a co-founder of the popular Irish beauty blogging site Beaut.ie.
The Celbridge woman founded the site with her sister Kirstie in 2006, and sold it eight years later. She built up a reputation as one of Ireland’s foremost beauty writers, and had been writing a column for the Irish Times.
She was the author of books The Guide To Gorgeous, Gorgeous To Go and About Face.
Ms McDermott had suffered from multiple sclerosis.
The UCD arts graduate had also studied for a postgraduate in information studies at NUI Maynooth.
Tributes have been paid online today to the late writer.
Our thoughts go out to the family & friends of Aisling McDermott, co-founder of Beaut.ie, a brilliant writer & wonderful person. Her talent and personality touched people far beyond the beauty world but she was a genuine groundbreaker in the industry. She will be greatly missed.— beautie (@beautie) January 11, 2018
I just can't believe it. I keep reading the words and they won't make sense— Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) January 11, 2018
She was my friend, I loved her very much. She was a person with rare qualities: clever, kind, astute, sweet and very courageous
Aisling McDermott has died https://t.co/ZtnDUiFKmq via @IrishTimesLife
